Wale Releases “Imperfect Storm” EP On Juneteenth [Stream]

Wale performing at the &apos;SIMPLE Mobile Simply Nothing Tour&apos;

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Update: If you are a Spotify listener, we got you. Stream Below.

Look like a storm is brewing.

If you took a look at Wale‘s Instagram this morning you would notice that he has deleted all of his past photos with one left remaining. The photo looks to tease upcoming music from Folarin with the caption “The Imperfect Storm ⛈🔥.”

Should we expect new music from Wale on Juneteenth? I guess we will have to keep an eye on our favorite streaming platforms to find out. 

 

The Imperfect Storm ⛈🔥

Wale released his latest project “Woww… That’s Crazy” in October. If you are a Spotify listener, we got you. Stream below.

Wale Releases “Imperfect Storm” EP On Juneteenth [Stream]  was originally published on kysdc.com

