Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’

A white woman has, once again, tried to play law and order with her overcommitment at policing a Black person’s actions. The latest one has been dubbed “Kroger Karen”.
According to FOX 2, a Black woman was grocery shopping with her three kids in a Detroit Krogrers when a white woman stood behind her car in the parking lot, preventing her from leaving.
The whole incident started inside the store when Shaneeka Montgomery-Strickland’s son stepped on the bottom shelf to reach a bottle of Gatorade, which apparently upset the white woman.
“She said, ‘Ohmygod, they went up to get they Gatorade and I’m trying to shop here.’ It was irateness,” Shaneeka said. “I told her please don’t yell at them and then she started yelling at me. And I said, ‘You don’t have to yell at me, they got the Gatorade.’ And a lot of people where, if you’re short you’re going to go up there and grab what you need. There’s not a lot of workers in the aisle, you have to do what you have to do and you move on.”
The situation escalated when Shaneeka and her children walked outside to her car. Shaneeka said the white woman, “went to her car, came back with the baby in the cart, called me the b-word, then she stood behind my car because I started videotaping after that.”
Shaneeka said she also started streaming on Facebook Live.
“I said ma’am can you please move from behind my car, she told me no I’m not going anywhere,” Shaneeka explained. This is when Shaneeka said she called the cops.
When the police arrived on the scene, the white woman quickly approaches them as seen in Shaneeka’s video. She wanted Shaneeka to quit recording and to delete the video footage. However, Shaneek believes it’s important that she recorded the ordeal.
“This needs to be known. You can’t just stay hush hush about everything and keep on letting people get away with nonsense,” Shaneeka said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of responses. People are very angry and upset about it because they say it makes no sense. What is wrong with people? Why are they still out here doing this after all that’s going on, all the changes we’re trying to make? After Black Lives Matter? It makes no sense.”
SEE ALSO:
Trump Reportedly Wanted To Use Ahmaud Arbery’s Family For Police Reform ‘Photo Op’
Pastor Cites ‘The Blessing Of Slavery’ While Trying To Redefine White Privilege
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Courtside Karen
1 of 26
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
2. Arlo SoHo Karen
2 of 26
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
3. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
3 of 26
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
4. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
4 of 26
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
5. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument5 of 26
6. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
6 of 26
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
7. St. Louis 'Karen'7 of 26
8. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
8 of 26
9. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
9 of 26
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
10. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
10 of 26
Kondescending Kunty Kristy AKA Karen pic.twitter.com/qBHivipJ2j— 👸 You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) June 28, 2020
11. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
11 of 26
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
12. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait12 of 26
13. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’13 of 26
14. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
14 of 26
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
15. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"15 of 26
16. Karen's husband
16 of 26
17. Karen's other husband17 of 26
18.
18 of 26
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
19.
19 of 26
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
20.
20 of 26
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Tax Wall Street. ✊🏽🦺🌈🧤🪑 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
21.
21 of 26
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
22.
22 of 26
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
23.23 of 26
24.
24 of 26
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
25.
25 of 26
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 26
Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’ was originally published on newsone.com