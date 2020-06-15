Local
Angry Protestors Stand Outside Mayor Kenney’s House [Video]

A group of angry protestors went down to South Philadelphia to protest outside of Mayor Kenney's house.

Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020

Source: Shawn Handy / other

In the video, it appears the protestors are cursing towards the current mayor of Philly.

#MAYORKENNEY

It appears to be unknown what the intent behind protesting around Mayor Kenney’s house was but he most certainly heard them. More news to come as the story develops.

