Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

Recently, “Karen” has purportedly become a derogatory term for white women who are quick to dial 911 on a Black person for the most non-threatening thing.
One instance that reached national news was when Amy Cooper called the cops on Christian Cooper (not related) after he told her that her dog should be on a leash in a part of Central Park known for birdwatching. Karen told the police that Christian was threatening her and her dog despite Christian telling her not to come any closer to him. He recorded the whole incident which went viral and resulted in some serious consequences for Amy.
Amy comes from a long legacy of white women calling the cops on Black people, essentially putting their lives in danger, for instances as minor as selling water or having a barbeque.
But don’t get it twisted. Oftentimes these white women are connected to white men who are very familiar with the 911 button. These men have been deemed “Karen’s Husband” by social media.
One video went viral last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands.
In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space.
The clip shows the white man asking them what office they’re in and eventually, dialing 911. “Granted we’ve been in this office space and have rented and grown our business for the past 1 year and half here,” the group know as Top Figure wrote on their Instagram video. “As we were working out this man approached and immediately asked us who we were and if ‘WE BELONG’ in this building. Granted in order to enter the building you NEED a key card to enter EVERY part of the building which EACH of our team members individually have. We all pay rent here and this man demanded that we show him our key cards or he will call the cops on us.”
Instances like this even caused people to wonder if “Karen’s Husband” should just receive his own name, such as “Ken” or “Chad”.
Black folks, be safe out there and record if you’re able. Ken and Karen are still out here surveilling your existence.
1. Courtside Karen
1 of 26
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
2. Arlo SoHo Karen
2 of 26
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
3. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
3 of 26
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
4. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
4 of 26
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
5. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument5 of 26
6. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
6 of 26
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
7. St. Louis 'Karen'7 of 26
8. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
8 of 26
9. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
9 of 26
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
10. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
10 of 26
Kondescending Kunty Kristy AKA Karen pic.twitter.com/qBHivipJ2j— 👸 You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) June 28, 2020
11. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
11 of 26
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
12. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait12 of 26
13. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’13 of 26
14. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
14 of 26
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
15. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"15 of 26
16. Karen's husband
16 of 26
17. Karen's other husband17 of 26
18.
18 of 26
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
19.
19 of 26
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
20.
20 of 26
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Tax Wall Street. ✊🏽🦺🌈🧤🪑 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
21.
21 of 26
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
22.
22 of 26
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
23.23 of 26
24.
24 of 26
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
25.
25 of 26
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 26
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police was originally published on newsone.com