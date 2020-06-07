Justin Bieber is showing his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, Bieber took to Instagram to pen a powerful message about racial injustice, while acknowledging what black culture has afforded him in his career.

Justin Beiber: “I Benefited Off Black Culture”, Vows To Fight For Change was originally published on wiznation.com