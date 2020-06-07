Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Justin Beiber: “I Benefited Off Black Culture”, Vows To Fight For Change

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Justin Bieber is showing his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, Bieber took to Instagram to pen a powerful message about racial injustice, while acknowledging what black culture has afforded him in his career.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

25 photos Launch gallery

Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

Continue reading Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

Ricky Smiley Morning Show live from Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival!  

Justin Beiber: “I Benefited Off Black Culture”, Vows To Fight For Change  was originally published on wiznation.com

Headlines
Close