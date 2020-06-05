Philadelphia Has Officially Moved To The COVID-19 Yellow Phase

Despite Philadelphia residents not staying inside and practicing social distance Gov. Tom Wolf said the city is ready to move to the yellow phase. The city of brotherly love has been following a chart that will help track when we will be able to slowly re-open Philly. Many people feared due to protest and close contact with people during them that this will cause a sudden spike of the Coronavirus. At this very moment (June 5) Philly has lost a ridiculous amount of people due to the COVID-19.

As of now, the Yellow Phase indicates our city can have dine-in at restaurants. Where the tables at the restaurant must be at least six feet apart with no more than eight people per table. Wearing masks is still a requirement for all workers at stores. We are slowly but surely making progress.

