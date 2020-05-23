Tekashi Reminds Charlamagne Of His Sexy Promise

At this point ya’ll just gotta jump Tekashi 6ix9ine! He has single handedly taken on Billboard, Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber, Ariana Grande, G Herbo and now Charlamagne. The kid hasn’t even been home a month. Whos next on his hit list?

6ix9ine has left no doubt that he is back to his trolling ways, following his release from prison. Now, he has set his sights on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God.

On Saturday (May 23), Tekashi posted a video of Charlamagne on his Brilliant Idiots Podcast. Recorded when 6ix9ine was in jail facing 20-plus years for federal racketeering charges, the controversial media personality made a bold statement.

“If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I’ll suck his dick,” Charlamagne claimed. “You don’t even have to ask me.”

