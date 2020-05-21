Funnyman turned musician Lil Duval stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Duval let his fans know what he’s been up to and what people can expect from his new music. As he indulged in his favorite vice he talked about people being too uptight and how the comedy game has changed since he’s been on the scene. He also talked about Coronavirus and his conspiracies about what exactly the government is doing to us. If you want to see what else he had to say what the video below!
Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly Bushy Hair,’ Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter
Who keeps asking you what you like? Lol. Your unsolicited opinions are beginning to be really annoying 😩— Kailyn (@unbothered_kay_) July 24, 2019
Please adhere to the advice below. pic.twitter.com/NjRGDM4lG9— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 24, 2019
Fam! pic.twitter.com/Q0KELv3uiU— DJ POOH (@DJPooh) July 24, 2019
Just say you hate the way black women’s hair naturally grows out they head & GO! Bye!— la negra 🇹🇹🇧🇿 (@itweetrecklessh) July 24, 2019
I personally just blocked you. pic.twitter.com/r5OFs1iIjd— Nyasha Junior, Ph.D. (@NyashaJunior) July 24, 2019
Lol but what if that’s how my hair is after I wash it 🥴— Heather. (@coldie_goldie) July 24, 2019
🙄 you don’t meet the height requirement for this type of opinion— Auntie Lyssa (@Melyssious) July 24, 2019
Brah... 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/paOPuKqIDb— A.J. (@apricot_jones) July 24, 2019
We already know what’s fitna happen pic.twitter.com/UTQRhPIRsX— 🌻🌻Crystal S.S.D🌻🌻 (@Ms_Ssd86) July 24, 2019
I hate the short man look. I'm not saying don't stop being short I just don't personally like it. I like every other height tho especially the tall fine look. But that short n$gga shit🧸 no can do.— Tracee Loran (@traceeloran) July 24, 2019
This comment took me out! pic.twitter.com/SJzjrMjUdg— C Y 🤍 (@cywic_) July 24, 2019
Lil Duval Talks Coronavirus Conspiracies, New Music Plus More was originally published on kysdc.com