Dancehall Legends Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

Verzuz is heading to the islands this holiday weekend.
Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are on deck to face off against one another on Saturday (May 23).
The dancehall legends were longtime rivals before squashing their beef in 2014 by recording releasing a single together called “Legendary.”
Will you be tuning in?
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit
During the Luda #Verzuz Nelly battle... Luda mentioned that Jay-Z told him he hadn't heard another rapper get that far into one pocket with a flow as Luda did in Ciara's “Oh”... peep the verse here:https://t.co/47aDE11buf— GoodNightHarlem🎙 (@GoodNightHarlem) May 17, 2020
Nelly: “We gonna do a Luda Nelly #Verzuz tour!”— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 17, 2020
Luda: pic.twitter.com/1RfctM6KCU
These TWO KINGS shut it down. The culture won tonight. Thank you Nelly & Luda. It’s all love #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Esvu8x1yAT— Ayeesha Ibrahim (@AyeeshaIB) May 17, 2020
As much as I love Dilemma by Nelly and Kelly, when Luda started playing Lovers and Friends it hit a sweet spot. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/XkbjsEcRGi— 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) May 17, 2020
Erykah Badu and Jill Scott = Wedding— 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) May 17, 2020
Teddy Riley = Reception
Babyface = Honeymoon
Ludacris = Club/Crunk
Nelly = Technical Support Team #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/8DJw6D53z6
There’s a lesson in the #verzuz battle:— Jasmine (@JasmineDaria) May 17, 2020
Love yourself just as much as Nelly loves his own music.
Luda is the friend that was ready to leave but Nelly drove them there 😂😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/fKxqNYuMpD— 🐺⚔️Mars⚔️🇯🇲 (@_Marz101) May 17, 2020
Nelly waking up tomorrow post-come down seeing the internet calling him Nelly Riley #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/oveP3KTOC3— Perfectly Imperfect (@shaniceexo) May 17, 2020
Nelly Said Fuck The Hits Ima Play What I Wanna Play 😂🤦🏽♂️, I Aint Never Heard Some Of Them Records, I Was Confused. #NellyVsLudacris #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/X48BFLUv6q— H.G.®️ (@TheFlyestEver_) May 17, 2020
When everyone catches the person that helped Nelly choose his songs #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/hCZACNrRkR— 🕊️‘ciñëphilë 🎋 (@NewtVicky) May 17, 2020
*Bia Bia comes on*— Hazel (@mizzhaze) May 17, 2020
Me: #verzuz pic.twitter.com/sFzN26n9wr
I noticed that Ashanti was at almost every #Verzuz battle except for Nelly and Luda’s battle. pic.twitter.com/jHlV3oCJ8J— 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) May 17, 2020
Again, Nicki Minaj bodied the niggas on they own track. “Get Like Me” is hers #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/cGGD8BJ6SS— Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) May 17, 2020
Hol up, @KeriHilson wrote the hooks for "Pimpin All Over The World" AND "Runaway Love!??!" Just a reminder Keri is a bad one #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/FpNt4S6VDy— DJChuckthEoLdSouL (@thEoLdSouLHFP) May 17, 2020
Nelly every time Luda play a hit pretending his internet out again #LudavsNelly #verzuz pic.twitter.com/cC3NGs6Blu— The Podcast Coach 🎙 (@shecametoplayco) May 17, 2020
Nelly could've played Girlfriend with NSYNC and won the whole thing. Don't @ me. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/OeQsfgJRBS— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) May 17, 2020
#LudacrisvsNelly #Verzuz Nelly had no chance ..Truth Be Told pic.twitter.com/EApA5ejVvf— Claymore (@ClaymoreKwaram1) May 17, 2020
LOOOOOOL this nigga Nelly played “just a dream” after Luda hit him wit “all i do is win” ???????? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wwPQaz3moI— angel’s dust🌬 (@florezlaloca) May 17, 2020
