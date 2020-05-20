Even though Ludacris came out victorious from his recent battle with Nelly he did leave some folks scratching their head. He is now explaining why the Pied Piper of Pee Pee was referenced on a new track.

The “Southern Hospitality” rapper turned some heads during his Verzuz last week. During the tail end of the stream he played two unreleased tracks from his forthcoming project with Timbaland. Titled “Silence Of The Lambs”, which was debuted first, featured Lil Wayne and some questionable bars from ‘Cris. “I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I’m not comfortable” he rapped. Naturally that caused many Hip-Hop fans to raise an eyebrow considering the singer’s sordid history.

In an interview with Atlanta radio station V103 FM, Big Tigger got him to explain his stance. “Sometimes when you speak on records, you speaking like it’s just me and you having a conversation,” he explained. “But you just speaking, and just being honest. I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or just didn’t understand what I’m saying.”

Luda went on to say that the verse in question is only a taste of what the song will further deliver in terms of getting the general public talking. “If people think the first verse of that song is explosive, we didn’t play the second verse. And I guarantee you, it’s going to provoke a lot of conversation and a lot of thought as well.”

You can see the clip in question below.

Photo: Apega/WENN.com

Roll Out: Ludacris Explains Why He Was Caping For R. Kelly On New Record [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: