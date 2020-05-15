Radio One Exclusives
Future Drops New Album High Off Life: LISTEN HERE

Future + Reebok 'Pluto' Release

Future dropped his new album “High Off Life, and Twitter is loving it. The album features collabs from Drake, Travis Scott,  Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Young Thug, plus many more. And even though future has been in the news lately for baby momma drama, his music always seems to bring a little joy the public.

 

 

Wanna get a quick listen, check out the album below…

