Nicholas Johnson Named Princeton University First Black Valedictorian

In the 274 year history of Princeton University, there has never been an African American Valedictorian. Nicholas Johnson has ended the drought becoming the first African American in the history of the university to be named Valedictorian.

Johnson was an operation and financial engineering concentrator. That was indeed a mouthful but the accolades continue with Nicholas Johnson also pursuing certificates in statistics, machine learning, mathematics, and applications of computing. The Valedictorian plans on spending his summer in an internship program with D.E Shaw Group.

Princeton University will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on May 31, 2020

