Halle Berry Struggles With Home School

Sis is struggling! Halle got really candid about her struggle with homeschooling her children. Like most of us who are trying to balance this new COVID19 world. I felt Halle ALL the way on this one. If you are an early childhood teacher I just have to say thank you from a PRE-K mommy!

Berry said it’s been particularly hard for her younger one to sit through a virtual class session because he doesn’t have any examples of his classmates doing the same thing.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare,” Berry admitted. “This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything, and it’s hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it.”

