Lil Baby “Emotionally Scarred,” MariahLynn “Off White” & More | Daily Visuals 5.1.20

Lil Baby’s only a few months removed from releasing his sophomore album My Turn and after reaching the top of the Billboard charts for the first time in his young career, Lil Baby’s ready to ride that wave of success into this quarantine summer.

Coming through with his visuals to his album cut “Emotionally Scarred,” the Atlanta representative encourages viewers to “Stay Home” while going stir crazy in his crib with a goat in the living room while he writes on the walls. Let the Illuminati conspiracy theories begin.

And though she wasn’t on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, MariahLynn is still pursuing her music career and with her latest clip to “Off White” hits up the club to make it rain on the strippers in attendance. DJ Self must still be kicking himself in the ass for not signing Cardi B (no shots).

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Mozzy, and more.

LIL BABY – “EMOTIONALLY SCARRED”

MARIAHLYNN – “OFF WHITE”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “I SPY”

MOZZY – “UNETHICAL & DECEITFUL”

LIL TJAY – “ICE COLD”

4TERNITY FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “RICH”

SWIPEY – “ENOUGH”

BIZZY BANKS – “QUARANTINE FREESTYLE”

BRICKWOLFPACK FT. BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “BIG MAD”

