I just love my girl, Megan! She has been very active in giving back during the Covid19 outbreak. She recently did some work with a nursing home in her city. She’s been seen supporting her #HealthcareHotties and now she’s hosting this an online party for her hotties at home battling cancer alone during the stay at home orders. These are the things that need more light shed on them! Go Megz!

via BET

Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion has been coming through for her fans who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (April 26), the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper announced that she has teamed up with a philanthropic organization, F**k Cancer, to host a virtual hangout via Zoom to connect with fans who are battling cancer in the midst of the pandemic.

“What’s up, Hotties!” Megan exclaimed in her Instagram Story. “I’m reaching out to all of my Hotties that are alone right now [and] can’t see their families and friends while they’re battling cancer. I want to host a virtual hangout for all of y’all and I want y’all to tell me why you say eff cancer.”

Source

Megan Thee Stallion Host Online Party For Cancer Patients was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: