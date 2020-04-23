Dru Hill’s Jazz Shares A Health Update & Sings in DJ QuickSilva’s Talent Show

DJ QuickSilva holds an IG live Talent Show every Tuesday at 10pm and randomly the who’s who of entertainment will pop in. Quick has been joined by Kevin Liles, Mya, Lil Mo, Paula Cambell, and even the legendary Melba Moore have popped in to view the talent show and last night Dru Hill member Jazz decided to take part in the fun! This was his first time publicly addressing what happened with him and the group Dru Hill, how his health is doing, what’s next for him as a solo artist, and more. At the end of their conversation, QuickSilva asked him to sing but ends up having a Teddy Riley Moment lol because the sound cut off right when Jazz got in his zone. THANKS IG for ruining a great moment smh! See the full interview below…
Azriel Clary joined in and sang a little something too…
Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle
Oh wow this is gonna be lit https://t.co/JayyWrsT6O— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Teddy this echo is killing me! Cmon man!— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Now Teddy, you know Face set up isn’t messing up your sound!— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Y’all gonna have to let me know when my song come on cause this is cringe pic.twitter.com/dgnOnwpwpA— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
The hype man doesn’t know how to fix audio? AND he doesn’t have a mask on either? Teddy! What is going on!?— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Starting over? What??? Teddy.... pic.twitter.com/jDSM1olWWl— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones pic.twitter.com/9Fjqm0xxwM— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Teddy is just discombobulated pic.twitter.com/bN6s8qofyx— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Now it’s no sound. We got to wait 7 whole days for this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CcC2grMsGf— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Kenny... just log out pic.twitter.com/8sdFg7Lnua— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
“We’re having technical difficulties over here?” YA THINK?? And who’s baby is in the background? pic.twitter.com/03N3POyuXx— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Wait @SnoopDogg said Help 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j5Fr422duh— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
I think Adele was right...it was like giving a whale a Tic Tac. Oh well. 🙃 it was fun. pic.twitter.com/gQlL9XJNwj— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
We really did hear the songs the FIRST TIME and we still feel the same... pic.twitter.com/cv3PFIg4Ha— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
I’m a huge Teddy fan, he’s a super producer but I’m biased! I’m done for the night. Love y’all! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/R7AkVJ32MA— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
I mean, damn. https://t.co/Xuu3T6dZzn— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
I didn’t mean to! https://t.co/PpBTFO7nS0— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
This tweet didn’t age well https://t.co/VwUDUlUYCT— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
Ok guys I really have to log off please stop sending me memes like this one. Don’t share this one anymore ok? pic.twitter.com/ievjRAWCoM— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020
