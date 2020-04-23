Jason Mitchell was arrested Wednesday (April 22) afternoon in Mississippi after police discovered that he was in possession of guns and drugs. The Straight Outta Compton actor was found with marijuana, two weapons, and ecstasy.

TMZ reported on Mitchell’s arrest shortly after it occurred, adding that the incident took place around 2:27PM local time. The details of the arrest are scant but Mitchell has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, weapon possession of by felon, weapon possession of by felon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A Glock 19 semiautomatic pistol and a mini Draco AK47 were found on Mitchell’s person. The intent to distribute charge was attributed to the possession of ecstasy.

Not much else is known about the arrest but Michell, who was last seen onscreen in Showtime’s The Chi before he was ousted over sexual misconduct charges, bonded out Wednesday evening.

—

Photo: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Mitchell Arrested; Ecstasy, Marijuana & Weapons Found was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: