T.I. Talks COVID-19 With Former Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin On “ExpediTIously” Podcast

At a time when the Georgia Governor is calling for the state to reopen this week, ATLien T.I. is giving fans the facts to ensure that everyone stays safe with a special COVID-19 episode of his ExpediTIously podcast.

On Wednesday (Apr 22), T.I. released the ExpediTIously Special Report, an insightful conversation with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin that examines the Coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on the African American community.

With plenty of misconceptions spreading about the Coronavirus, T.I. sits down with Dr. Benjamin to set the record straight and discuss why African Americans are at an alarmingly higher risk of death, as well as how people can protect themselves and their families. Dr. Benjamin explains underlying health conditions prevalent in African American communities, including “high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and smoking” are significant risk factors that need to be taken seriously and consistently monitored.

In the special episode, T.I. also acknowledges how the pandemic is exposing the longstanding issue of institutional racism, noting that people of color should use the time at home to work on some of the underlying health issues.

“We should use this crisis as an opportunity to overcome some of these barriers,” T.I. said.

Dr. Benjamin responded in agreement adding that focusing on helping children learn how to maintain their health properly would help alleviate the health disparities, which begins to take place around the time most graduate high school.

“Health includes education. Studies show that just by getting a high school diploma, your death rate is 2.5 times less…we need to make sure our kids get educated,” Dr. Benjamin said.

This isn’t the first time that T.I. has used his voice to help spread awareness, last week T.I. announced that he was launching a fundraiser to help support The National Medical Association in the efforts to help doctors on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

For more information about the fundraiser, click here.

Check out the special episode below.

T.I. Talks COVID-19 With Former Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin On “ExpediTIously” Podcast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

