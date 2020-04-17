DaBaby ft. NBA YoungBoy “Jump,” YFN Lucci “Covid 19” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.20

Though they’re two of the most popular rappers in the game, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy have been the topic of discussion not because of their music but because of the drama in their personal lives.

But with his new album out, Blame It On Baby, DaBaby calls on YoungBoy to join him in the clip to “Jump” which finds the two quarantined in a nice crib that’s getting sterilized down by professionals while practicing social distancing during their verses… kinda… not really.

Speaking of social distancing, YFN Lucci officially becomes the first rapper to name a song after the virus that’s locked down the world and in his clip to “Covid 19,” Lucci kicks it in his crib with his homie while sippin’ some potion and puffing some L’s as most of us are these days in our homes. Big ups to street pharmacists making home visits in these trying times.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tech N9ne featuring Landxn Fyre, Lil Gotit, and more.

DABABY FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “JUMP”

BLACK EYED PEAS, OZUNA & J. REY SOUL – “MAMACITA”

YFN LUCCI – “COVID 19”

TECH N9NE FT. LANDXN FYRE – “DR. SEBAGH”

YELLA BEEZY FT. YOUNG THUG – “HEADLOCC”

SHEE BLUE FT. CONNIE DIIAMOND & RAH DIGGA – “HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”

LIL GOTIT – “NEVER LEGIT”

LEAF – “FASHION B*TCH”

MELO FT. KNOWKNOW – “DAILI”

NOVE FT. IKEY IKE – “420:PIMPIN’”

THE JACKA FT. DUBB 20 & STREET KNOWLEDGE – “CHERISH ME”

DNTE FT. WYZE WONDA – “DANGUARD ACE/SNKRBOX”

