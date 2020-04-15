Karrueche Lands A Small Victory In Her $1.4 Million Legal Battle Her Ex-Manager

Karrueche Tran’s legal battle with her ex-manager is off to a good start thanks to the small victory she earned in court.

The Blast is reporting that the actress/model shutdown her ex-manager, Jacob Yorks, attempt to have her lawsuit moved out of Calfornia. In court documents obtained by the website, a Los Angeles judge denied York’s request to have the case moved to Georgia, arguing that many of the witnesses involved live in the state and sided with Tran’s argument that it should stay in California.

In the documents, the judge stated:

“The parties have had significant contacts with the Central District of California. Tran lives and works in Los Angeles County. There is also a clear connection between Defendants’ contacts with California and Plaintiff’s claims against them.”

Karrueche first sued her former manager Yaqwb Muhammed aka Jacob York, and his company the Electric Republic earlier this year. She claims that York hoodwinked her out of a sizeable amount of dough and is refusing to pay her what she is rightfully owed. She signed with the company back in 2016.

Per The Blast:

The actress paid her manager 20% commission from all projects and allowed him to collect her money owed from her various projects. In her suit, she claims to have learned Jacob owed her $267,000 for personal appearances. She had a lawyer fire off a demand letter for the money.

She allegedly began looking into her finances and discovered more issues. Karrueche says she discovered her manager failed to accurately report her makeup line income. She reached out to her makeup partner, ColourPop, for accounting. She says the records showed her line made $1,795,026.33 in royalties for Tran, which her managers were to be paid $359,005.27, leaving her with $1,436,021.06.

However, she says Jacob only paid her $276,003.90 from the money. She added, “Electric had only paid Tran $276,003.90 attributable to the Venture, thereby causing Tran to believe that the Venture had only generated approximately $345,004.87 in total revenues. Defendants encouraged this false belief by repeatedly misrepresenting to Tran that the Venture had not been particularly successful and that her relatively low royalty payments were, therefore, to be expected. In truth, the Venture had been one of ColourPop’s most successful cosmetic lines to date.”

Jacob has fired back at Karrueche, calling her “ungrateful,” sounds like to us (in our best Kanan voice) he definitely did that sh*t. Get your coins, Karrueche.

—

Photo: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Karrueche Lands A Small Victory In Her $1.4 Million Legal Battle Her Ex-Manager was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: