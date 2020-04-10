Tekashi 6ix9ine is now a quasi-free man, after getting placed on house arrest due to concerns over potentially catching the coronavirus if he had stayed in jail. Nevertheless, the Brooklyn struggle rapper is still an unrepentant troll.

Recently, and since deleted, the infamous dime dropper changed his Instagram bio to “Why everybody callin me a snitch? I’m missin something…?”

Really?

This is the Internets, where everything is forever, and TMZ caught a photo of the gaslighting-worthy sarcasm.

Most everybody knows Tekashi was facing 47 years behind bars before he decided to turn state’s evidence and detail an assortment of crimes that aided in sending numerous associates and members of the Nine Trey gang to jail.

So, yeah.

Trolls are gonna troll. For his welfare, we suggest he stay in hiding and stop poking at the numerous people who want his head on a pike. Just saying.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Unsure Why Everyone Says He’s A Snitch was originally published on hiphopwired.com

