(AllHipHop News) It looks like Drake is finally embracing fatherhood in a beautiful way.

On Friday, October 11th, the 6 God let fans into his personal life by posting a photo of his son Adonis’ second birthday.

Sharing to his 60.7 followers on Instagram, Drizzy posted a photo with the caption: “Happy Birthday King .”

The astonishing gold balloons that hung over the archway spelled out the name “Adonis,” with a cute little statue of Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.

As you may know, Drake kept the news on his firstborn on the low. Adonis’ mother is former French artist/adult actress Sophie Brussaux.

The news was revealed in Pusha T’s diss track “Story of Adidon” in 2018.

Drake Throws His Son Adonis A Birthday Party was originally published on wiznation.com

