(AllHipHop News) Chance The Rapper has a special phone number he can call when he wants to speak to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The hip-hop star hails from Chicago, Illinois, the city where Obama got his start in politics, and both have worked on community projects.

Speaking to chat show host James Corden for a new installment of his “The Late Late Show” segment “Carpool Karaoke,” Chance reveals he has a contact number he has to call that means the ex-president then calls him back.

“I don’t have his number, but I have a number for him,” Chance said. “I have a person I could call that will say, ‘OK, I’ll have him call you.’”

Revealing that his rap mogul pal Jay-Z has a similar arrangement, he added: “It’s the same way with Jay-Z. Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very similar.

“Both of them have an assistant that you have to call, and then you get a call from a private number, and it’s either Jay-Z or Barack Obama on the phone. I never know which one is calling when I get that call back number.”

However, Chance and James revealed that their experiences of another hip-hop star, Kanye West, were very different as the host revealed Kanye had once given him his number and directly contacted him back about a party in the early hours of the morning.

Explaining the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s spontaneity, the Best Life musician added: “Kanye’s the kind of dude where, like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet.’

And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?’”

Chance The Rapper Has President Barack Obama’s Hotline To Call Whenever He Wants was originally published on wiznation.com

