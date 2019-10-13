The $107 Million Judgement That Ruined Death Row Voided After Drug Dealer’s Ex-Wife Admits To Lies

(AllHipHop News) The saga surrounding Death Row Records has taken another astonishing twist, according to explosive new court documents.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, the $107 million judgment against Suge Knight and Death Row Records has been voided.

Lydia Harris won the default judgment against Death Row Records in 2005.

Harris said she and her then-husband, ex-drug kingpin Michael “Harry-O” Harris, provided $1.5 million in seed money to fund the rap label.

The Harris’ were triumphant because Knight declined to appear in court on various dates to explain questions about the label.

Knight bankrupted the company in April of 2006, to avoid paying the default judgment.

Lydia Harris then assigned the $107 million default judgement to a company called Conquest Media Group in return for a fee of $3 million.

When she assigned the agreement, Harris told Conquest Media Group that she had never filed for bankruptcy.

But Suge’s attorneys recently managed to prove that Harris did file for bankruptcy in 1998 and never told anyone, which would have prevented her from suing anyone, including Death Row.

The Harris’ never declared Death Row as an asset, despite their claim of owning a percentage of the label since its founding in 1991.

Lydia now insists her old lawyers urged her to lie about her own bankruptcy filing so they could collect on the massive judgement.

According to court documents, Suge and Lydia are now working together in an attempt to reach a private settlement regarding the $107 million.

Lydia Harris claims she never received a dime of the settlement money and that she was scammed by her lawyers, who collected all of the money.

The case is being forwarded to the FBI for further investigation.

