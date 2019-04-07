NBA YoungBoy Charged in Atlanta Weed Case, Struggle Mounts

NBA YoungBoy has officially been charged in his Atlanta weed case. Not necessarily a big deal, until you add the fact that he has other cases on the table.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper was charged with 2 misdemeanors — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and disorderly conduct — stemming from a case back in February in Atlanta … this according to court records obtained by TMZ.

As we first reported … YB was busted along with a female companion, Starr Thigpen, after he allegedly ordered her to get housekeeping out of a room that was supposed to be unoccupied. Starr allegedly struck one of the maids in the face before cops arrived and arrested both of them.

And this is where the struggle grows exponentially. Remember when NBA was charged with putting hands on his girlfriend? That part.

We’ve reached out to the Waycross D.A.’s office to see if the new misdemeanor charges will impact the 2018 case, for which YB’s currently out on bond. We do know this much … YoungBoy has a status conference in front of the judge in the kidnapping case next week.

