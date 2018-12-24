Cardi B Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Performance Because The Bag Was Light?

The upcoming Super Bowl and its beleaguered halftime show set with Maroon 5 continues to take hits according to news reports. Cardi B was slated to join the performance but turned it down, allegedly because she wanted a large fee to do so.

Page Six reports:

The Bronx breakout star, who features on Maroon 5’s recent No. 1 hit “Girls Like You,” has been repeatedly invited to join the band during its halftime performance on Feb. 3.

However, a source close to the negotiations said, “Cardi B is standing tough and holding out. She doesn’t want to do it unless they roll out the red carpet for her.”

The source claimed that the diva rapper had demanded a staggering fee of up to $1 million, plus a solo spot in the epic halftime show to make it worth her while.

Artists are not paid for the halftime show, but are given a “gift in kind” by the NFL to cover expenses such as production, transport and wardrobe.

The outlet adds that Cardi B might also be pushing back in doing the performance to show support for Colin Kaepernick.

