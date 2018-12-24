Al Sharpton Calls Out Travis Scott For Upcoming Super Bowl Performance

Travis Scott might seriously want to reconsider his upcoming participation in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. With Meek Mill and Jay-Z reportedly not fond of the idea, Al Sharpton is the latest big name calling out the Astroworld rapper.

Rev Al didn’t bite his tongue and pretty much called Scott a hypocrite for allegedly accepting the gig while speaking with TMZ.

“I think anyone that goes into the halftime show is in effect directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on criminal justice issues.”

“You can’t tell people to stand for those that take a knee and don’t go to the games and then say ‘but somebody ought to perform there and entertain. You’re drawing TV viewers, you’re bringing supporters, and I think that you can’t have it both ways. You can’t help people market something and then turn around and say you agree with the people protesting.”

“I think he should do what a lot of other major artists have done: say ‘I’m not going to participate.’ You can’t fight against Jim Crow and then go sit in the back of the bus.”

Well, tell him how you really feel Rev.

The Super Bowl halftime show is currently having issues locking down talent. Maroon 5 is reportedly locked in but have not been confirmed yet, Cardi B who is featured on a song with the band was rumored to be joining them, but that looks like it won’t be the case. It’s quite clear nobody wants Scott to do the show, and it would entirely put a stain on what was a stellar year for the rapper.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

