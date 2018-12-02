Drake Wins Settlement With Woman Who Made False Pregnancy & Rape Claims

Score a W for Drake. The Toronto rapper won a settlement in a lawsuit be brought against woman who falsely claimed he got her pregnant and even said that he raped her.

Turns out, as most people figured, she was pulling the jig.

Reports Page Six:

“The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake,” his lawyer told Page Six on Friday.

The “In My Feelings” rapper, 32, met Lace in February 2017 while he was on tour in Manchester, England, where he claims they had consensual sex at his hotel. A few months later, the model went on a Sirius XM radio show and claimed she was pregnant with his child.

After dropping the pregnancy bombshell didn’t get the reaction she wanted from the rapper, she went to New York police and claimed Drake raped her during their one-night stand. She also continued to demand millions of dollars from the rapper.

At the time, he sued for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation and abuse of process.

Actually, how was she able to avoid jail time?

Drake’s lawyer said his client wants fans to move on past the incident.

