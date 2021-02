Remember the time Queen Bey had to bring the crowd back to life in LA?

Remember when Bey stopped the performance because of the dry crowd? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PEUQM0SSfB — Shea (@Beybroadz) March 8, 2018

Rememba When: Beyoncé Stopped Her Show Because The Crowd Was Dead was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: