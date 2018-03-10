Juelz Santana is making is headlines for the first time in years, but it’s not for new music.

On Friday, the Harlemite fled from a Newark Airport after he was caught trying to get a gun through security. TSA found a loaded .38-caliber handgun along with an ID for Santana, whose real name is LaRon James.

TSA: sir, can you stand to the side for a moment Juelz Santana: #JuelzSantana pic.twitter.com/ECj9kqlo0q — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) March 10, 2018

Sources say Juelz may have jumped into a cab after fleeing the scene.

good morning to everyone but especially the cab driver that picked up Juelz Santana — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 10, 2018

Authorities are reportedly still searching for the rapper, who lives in New Jersey. Folks on social media had a field day with the news:

Tsa: sir did you pack this bag yourself?

Juelz Santana: pic.twitter.com/EYh2GGbfBa — Speak Pro Aura (@ProAuraT) March 10, 2018

TSA: Sir we umm found a gun in your bag. Juelz: pic.twitter.com/pNUQy2BaUS — appropriateculture.tv (@JulianStephen) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana was like: pic.twitter.com/vxsWQ4X0FS — thug waffle (@staceyaurelia) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana when he saw TSA pull a gun from his bag ; pic.twitter.com/ovzxpS308v — ☆Sno FilmOn Dot Com Cozart☆ (@Baph_met) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana packing his bag for the airport. pic.twitter.com/rbsb7ekmCT — Q’Challa (@Dqmoore) March 10, 2018

I ain't tryna see the slammer/

So if they search and find the hammer/

I’ma “dip set” like Juelz Santana… pic.twitter.com/tKKRHktaBY — 𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕪𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@nuffsaidNY) March 10, 2018

No chill.

Juelz people haven’t responded to reports.

Juelz, What's Good? The Internet Is Roasting Santana For Dip-Setting After TSA Found A Gun In His Luggage was originally published on globalgrind.com

