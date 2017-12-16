Burying The Hatchet! K. Michelle And Loni Love End Their Nasty Feud

It looks like K. Michelle and Loni Love have buried the hatchet.

After the singer was a guest on The Real this week to promote her new album, she posted online a pic of herself and Love all smiles and throwing up Delta Sigma Theta signs of sisterhood.

“Delta Sigma Theta. Black Girl magic. We are better in unity than at odds. Beautiful spirit. Glad we got to really speak,” K. Michelle wrote.

Love posted up the same picture with the following caption: “Sisterhood is not always by blood but by experiences … Thxs @kmichellemusic for being so open and revealing on #thereals4 #deltasigmatheta”

This is a 180 from the beef they had earlier this year.

As we previously reported, the drama started when The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee was a guest host on The Real back in April. During Angela‘s run, she briefly talked about that argument she got in with K. Michelle last year on The Breakfast Club.

“My whole thing is this,” Angela said, “If you start talking to me crazy, I’m not engaging in that. I’m just not saying anything.”

And she ended the clip implying K.Michelle probably doesn’t need to expect anymore invites to her radio show, stating, “Just don’t come to the show again. If you have a problem, don’t come.”

Oh, and Love accidentally called K. Michelle, Keyshia Cole.

K. Michelle quickly turned to Twitter to unleash on both women.

“U should shut you heavy neck a** up playing with me @loniloe UR NOT FUNNY.The only thing funny about you in your struggle A** ham hock,” she tweeted.

“And Angela haven’t u had enough d***s in your mouth by now to shut up? I don’t play with media. Im not wrapped to tight. Stay from over here.”

Welp!

The singer also accused Love of being behind why former co-host Tamar Braxton was fired.

“Im not a show called ‘The Real’ I am the real. Stop playing with me, like u played&got Tamar fired.These are NOT the type problems u want.”

Love replied back, “Come on #thereal and say it girl… now don’t you trot to @WendyWilliams first!!!”

Take a look at the interaction below:

Months later it seems like it’s all love between them, which is a wonderful thing! Black women need to stick together, not tear each other down.

