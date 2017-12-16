Here’s What A Goofy, Funny, Star Studded Christmas Album By Chance The Rapper Would Sound Like

What do you get when you put Chance The Rapper in a booth with Jeremih, Common, Lena Waithe, some Eggnog and the Christmas Spirit?

You get the best most lit holiday album ever, entitled Merry Christmas Lil Mama. Genius.

Merry Christmas Lil Mama NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/ixUUGqCoxF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 15, 2017

No word on whether or not the album is the real deal, but it’s scheduled to drop next week. So we’ll find out then.

