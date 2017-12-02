Today In Gangsta History: Jay Z Turns Himself In To Police For Stabbing Un Rivera In ’99

These days when you think of Jay Z, you think of a wise business man and father of three.

But Hov wasn’t always the cool rap God we know him as today — don’t forget he had a hard knock life. On this day in 1999, Jay was arrested for stabbing record exec Lance “Un” Rivera allegedly over some bootleg records.

Today in 1999 Jigga stabs Un Sorry Lance… pic.twitter.com/b57YoGhrVC — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) December 2, 2017

It was the biggest story in hip hop at the time, considering that Jigga was well on his way to super stardom.

Today in 1999 Jigga is arrested for stabbing Un Nas tries to help him "Your man stabbed Un and made you take the blame" But Jigga admits it this year "You stabbed Un over some records, your excuse was he was talkin too reckless" pic.twitter.com/iJiDwH3I4G — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) December 2, 2017

But after all these years, there are still many conspiracies as to why Hov actually stabbed the exec at a club in front of hundreds of people as if he had nothing to lose.

I'll never forget when Cam said Jay stabbed Un over Charli Baltimore — Chan-ky Johnson (@ChanDaChamp) November 24, 2017

This morning was so dope! Got the real story on who actually stabbed un rivera and it wasn’t jay-z i ain’t no snitch but it rhymes with lame 😂 and jay had to pay out the lawsuit for millions of dollars — Mayor Of Leimert (@K1ngDev) November 30, 2017

No one will ever know what really went down unless Jay or Un speaks out about the 18-year old incident. In the meantime, hit the flip to see what went down on that fateful night in 1999.

