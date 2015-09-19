SisterGoals: Venus Takes Care Of Serena By Making Her A Delicious Meal On Her Sick Day

If you have a sister, as I do, then you know it’s one of the best bonds a girl can be lucky to have in this world. With your sister, you share a truly special relationship that only the two of you understand.

Now if you’re Venus and Serena Williams, that’s a bond that is truly unique and special. Both excellent, successful, and legendary tennis players in their own right. Both came up together and completely changed not only the sport, but the representation of Black women in a traditionally White sport.

Tennis aside, despite being each other’s competition, with Serena being the more successful of the two, they both appear to love and support each other’s endeavors all the time. It goes to show us that your competition doesn’t need to be your enemy. Your competition can be someone you respect, admire, trust, and love deeply.

And because the sister have a deep love for each other, they do things like take care of each other. Yesterday Serena posted a picture on Instagram of the food Venus made for while she had a sick day. And we’re like, “Awwww.” Great athletes, best friends, and the best sister duo in sports for sure. Feel better Serena!

