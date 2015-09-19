Ne-Yo’s Fiancée Drops Proposal Video & Blinds Everyone With Her Huge Ring

Ne-Yo‘s fiancée finally got her ring when he popped the question again this weekend.

Many people still may not be huge fans of their union, but Crystal Renay didn’t want her followers to miss it when he proposed again in front of her friends and family.

For a man who is all about wearing a nice suit, this proposal was pretty casual as Ne-Yo got down on one knee during a cozy night in.

The moment was a complete surprise to Crystal who could only squeak about the state of her nails during the surprise proposal.

A man who will ask you to marry him twice must be pretty sure about his decision.

Crystal then hit her followers with an extreme closeup of the ring. You might need to put on some sunglasses before viewing the clip, which looked like it might have been recorded during an appraisal.

