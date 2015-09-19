Are You Serious Bruh? Bow Wow Is Upset With Erica Mena For Talking About Their Miscarriage

A few days ago, Erica Mena took to social media to express the tragic loss of her miscarriage. Very few knew about it and the star was greeted with well wishes and prayers.

Mena posted an emotional message on Instagram that was later taken down. But she also tweeted the following:

I'm open about it.I know I'm not the only one.Speaking my mind has always helped me deal & heal.So I'm NEVER Ashamed. Can you say the same? — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 17, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

See we are already past all that. It just so happened that LIFE happened & something told me🙏🏽Speak On It! Someone else needs this right now — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 17, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Clearly Mena felt like she had been carrying a huge weight on her shoulder and simply wanted to share her story. Bow Wow however did not feel like this was a good idea at all. The Shade Room’s Instagram revealed the upset star’s views on video:

Basically Bow Wow says that Mena sharing her story is, “5 months late” and that it’s “attention-seeking.” Now I can understand the reality of not wanting to share your personal business on social media, as Bow Wow discusses. But what I don’t understand is how you then go and do the same thing publicly.

Furthermore, clearly Mena is looking for support and to share her story because maybe it will help in her healing process. Moreover, if we’re getting really real here, the biological relationship that Mena probably felt with her unborn child is something that Bow Wow cannot understand. And because he can’t, he should leave her be.

Thank you for your story Mena and we hope you are healing. You too Bow Wow even though we don’t agree with you here.

