Steve Harvey To Air Controversial Special, ‘What Men Think’ Despite Claims Of Sexism

Next month, Steve Harvey will air a two-part special on his regularly scheduled show, The Steve Harvey Show, called ‘What Men Think.” This comes despite claims that the show was sexist and disrespectful to women.

According to the Chicago Tribune, last Sunday, 2000 men along with 150 women gathered in the Oriental Theatre in Chicago’s downtown business district, The Loop. According to reports by Gawker, the men harassed women through catcalls and whistling, general rowdiness, and even went as far as referring to them as bi****s.

Gawker’s report also cites comedian Tim Duncan who allegedly took to Facebook to assert more cringeworthy observations. For example, women were also reportedly shamed (or applauded) for their looks very publicly by men. When asking for advice, the woman’s picture would pop up on large screens and based on what they saw, the men would boo or catcall.

This entire thing sounds like a nightmare but according to the Tribune, a spokesperson for the show told them the following:

“The nature of the topic alone can elicit strong opinions from both men and women. While we always encourage a healthy debate, we do not condone or tolerate rude or disrespectful behavior towards our audience or any of our guests. We are very proud of the episodes that we produced and are confident that our national audience will find the conversation both insightful and entertaining.”

The series is set to air on September 8 and 9. Will you be watching?

