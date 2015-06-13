Glory Johnson ‘Truly Really Saddened’ By Brittney Griner’s Move To End Their Marriage

Glory Johnson is speaking out the abrupt, heartbreaking end of her marriage to fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Just one day after revealing that she was pregnant, Glory was blindsided by news that her new wife had swiftly filed for an annulment to their 28-day union. While Brittney’s had her say about their tumultuous relationship during a tearful interview on ESPN, Glory is finally sharing her side of the story.

“I am truly really saddened by the recent turn of events and was not expecting to have our marriage end so abruptly,” Glory stated in an e-mail to the Associated Press.

“I am ready to begin focusing on my health, pregnancy and am going to remain in Tulsa to continue to build my relationship with the Tulsa Shock organization, and my teammates,” she added. “I appreciate the support of my fans, family and loved ones and look forward to returning to the basketball court as soon as I can.”

That wasn’t all, Glory had to say, though! She took the time to “address the inaccurate statements released surrounding my marriage and pregnancy” while writing her letter.

First, Glory aimed to debunk Brittney claims to ESPN that she tied the knot under duress just weeks after their domestic dispute. Acknowledging that she had her own hesitations about moving forward with the wedding, Glory stated, “While we may have both had our reservations, we both willfully and joyfully walked down the aisle together and decided to get married.”

Similarly, the mommy-to-be wanted to make it clear that Brittney was fully on-board with the decision to start a family with her.

“At no stage was Brittney pressured to undertake the fertility process,” Glory stated. “In fact, throughout the entire process, Brittney was a willing participant, consenting and signing all the necessary documents that needed to be signed in order to move forward with the treatments.

Welp, this should make for some interesting court proceedings!

