Dallas Police Attacked By Gunman: Suspect Believed To Be Dead

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a man opened fire at the Dallas Police Department Headquarters. The suspect who has been identified as James Boulware also planted explosives outside the department building. Police officers managed to avoid being injured, and what ensued was Boulware continuing to fire rounds with an automatic weapon before deciding to try to escape. Boulware was then chased by officers into the suburbs in what was almost a move-like scene, with the S.W.A.T. team joining in the action.

The scene ended when Boulware parked his van a restaurant parking lot, and was then shot by officers. We do not know if he had parked in order to surrender and although he is believed to be dead, no reports have come out to confirm that yet. The Dallas Police Chief David Brown in his news briefing told reporters that he believed that Boulware intended to harm and kill police officers and that they had narrowly survived this potentially awful attack.

Some news outlets are reporting that Boulware was angry at the police for taking his child away. Or something t that effect. But that is an unconfirmed story as well. A bystander recorded the video below of the standoff between Boulware and the police. Viewer discretion is advised.

