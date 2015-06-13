I don’t know what you have to do to get a police suspension but apparently getting caught on video kicking a Black man is perfectly acceptable. That is of course according to the Orlando Police Chief John Mina who is allowing the officers to continue as they were while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident. We won’t hold our breath not only because we are so used to justice not being served anywhere in America. But the state of Florida has become notorious for its lack of a competent justice system in general.

MUST READ: Dallas Police Attacked By Gunman: Suspect Believed To Be Dead

The video, released to CNN shows two police officers kicking the man we now know is Noel Carter, as well as proceeding to use a taser on him three times. All of this happening while he was sitting on a curb. Despite the fact that anyone whose eyes are working can see what is going on, the officers have come up with the usual, “This is only a small portion of what happened” defense.

The officers claim that Carter was intoxicated and was being physically harmful to his girlfriend. And that there are witnesses that can support their claims. We have not heard anything from the girlfriend but if this claim is true, of course that is a serious matter. However, it still does not justify what we know for sure – that two police officers used excessive force against a Black man. We know, same old story. And reporting it each time is quite tiring. But seriously, Orlando, we have got our eyes on you.

READ MORE:

NAACP Releases Statement In Support Of Rachel Dolezal: ‘Racial Identity Is Not A Disqualifying Standard’

Woman Who Allegedly Instigated McKinney Pool Fight Suspended From Work

#AskRachel: Black Twitter Does What They Do Best To Rachel Dolezal & We’re Crying Laughing

Orlando Police Chief Won’t Suspend Officers Who Got Caught Kicking A Black Man On Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: