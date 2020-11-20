New COVID-19 Rules For Philly [November 2020]

NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS IN PHILLY:
- Indoor dining prohibited
- Office employees must work from home unless not possible
- Indoor events of any size prohibited
- Youth, school, & community sports prohibited
- College & high schools online only
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Country Cookin's Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19
2. Singer Jeremih
Hitmaka calls for prayers for Jeremih 🙏 https://t.co/yQbBpUjh6Q pic.twitter.com/vjLHwsSxKJ— Rap-Up (@RapUp) November 14, 2020
3. Khloe Kardashian
5. Trey Songz
6. NFL Star Cam Newton
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
7. President Donald Trump
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
8. Melania Trump
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
9. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
10. Natalie Nunn
11. Tiffany Haddish
12. Usain Bolt
13. Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is asymptotic and feeling fine, according to @Tim_McManus pic.twitter.com/f1orSs1Fmu— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020
14. Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
15. DL Hughley
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
16. Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is awaiting clearance to return to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tjWhHEuhBq— Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 23, 2020
17. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
18. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
19. Rapper Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19
BREAKING: NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19https://t.co/JJZ7DNDw10— WRNB HD2 (@wrnbhd2) April 23, 2020
20. Eagles Super Fan Monty G "Babay Babay"
If you’ve been to any game, rally, or literally any PHI event, you probably know Monty G’s “BAYBAY-BAYBAY” & hype songs.— Eagles Nation (3-5-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) April 16, 2020
Right now, he’s in the fight of his life with COVID-19. He’s in a medically induced coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. https://t.co/oqi5wSiQa2
21. Von Miller
#Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller posted about testing positive for coronavirus, thanking well-wishers for the love and urging everyone to take it seriously https://t.co/vonKHSUvMI pic.twitter.com/qLZJa2ersM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020
22. Karl-Anthony Towns Mom, Jacqueline Cruz
23. Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/12Go3K76y7— The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020
24. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
25. John Prine
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
26. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
27. Prince Albert of Monaco
Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said https://t.co/Qu6jsQgaMP pic.twitter.com/A8xymhzYsv— Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2020
28. Singer Charlotte Lawrence
29. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced "Honeymaren" In Frozen 2)
30. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
31. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother
32. Fred The Godson
I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb— FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020
33. Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
34. P!nk and her son
35. Rapper YNW Melly
36. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
37. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
38. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood
JUST IN: #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ackiw5QYDA— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2020
39. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
40. Designer Jenny Polanco
41. Rudy Gobert
42. Tom Hanks
43. Rita Wilson
44. Donovan Mitchell
45. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
46. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
47. Olga Kurylenko
48. Idris Elba
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
49. Lucian Grainge
50. Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
51. Sean Payton
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
52. Marcus Smart
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
53. Andy Cohen
54. Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
55. Manu Dibango
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
56. Slim Thug
57. Chef Floyd Cardoz
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
58. Prince Charles
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— SkyNews (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
59. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
60. Doris Burke
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
61. Chris Cuomo
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
62. Ellis Marsalis Jr
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
63. Brooke Baldwin
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
New COVID-19 Rules For Philly [November 2020] was originally published on classixphilly.com