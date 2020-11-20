CLOSE
New COVID-19 Rules For Philly [November 2020]

NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS IN PHILLY:

  • Indoor dining prohibited
  • Office employees must work from home unless not possible
  • Indoor events of any size prohibited
  • Youth, school, & community sports prohibited
  • College & high schools online only

 

