RADIO ONE PHILADELPHIA’S HIP HOP 103.9 FM MOVES DOWN THE RADIO DIAL TO BECOME 100.3 FM

The On-Air Lineup Will Also Make the Move to the New Spot on the Dial

Philadelphia, PA – November 16, 2020 – Radio One Philadelphia’s General Manager Ezio Torres announced today that Hip Hop 103.9 FM began its transition from the 103.9 FM to its new dial frequency – 100.3 FM. Paris Nicole led the transition with the broadcast of her show at 10:00 am, and all of the featured personalities and shows including the Morning Hustle (6am-10am), Paris Nicole (10am-3pm) The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva (3pm-7pm) and DJ Bran (7pm-12am) will follow throughout the week.

Radio One Philadelphia Station Manager, Ezio Torres stated, I’m excited about the updates to our Philadelphia Urban One cluster as this allows the audience and reach of each of our stations to expand.”

“I am very excited to have 103.9 upgraded to a stronger signal,” said Paris Nicole, Program Director of Radio One Philadelphia’s 100.3 R&B and Hip Hop. “This will take our station and our amazing lineup to the next level with the latest R&B and Hip Hop, which will now be heard on 100.3.”

To accommodate the transition of all the radio programs this week, 100.3 R&B and Hip Hop will simulcast on both the 103.9 and 100.3 frequencies to make listeners on both stations aware that the full transition will be made by Monday, November 23. Jay Dixon, acting Operations Manager and mid-day personality on Classix 107.9, will oversee the transition and updates along with Paris Nicole, who will work with the new 100.3 FM and continue to manage Praise 107.9 HD2 and Classix 107.9.

The station will merge the hip hop and R&B music formats, adding songs and elements that were played on both frequencies. 103.9 will add R&B music and 100.3 will add more mainstream Hip Hop. Fans of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the DL Hughley Show and Al B Sure in the evenings can now hear them on WRNB HD-2. Also, Urban One will launch a dedicated website and stream those shows at their regularly scheduled times as well.

“We’ve got a fierce team that’ll bring Philly an R&B and Hip Hop radio station like no other. Paris and her crew have been bringing the heat on 103.9, and now this move to 100.3 is the winning formula we need right now,” said Jay Dixon, Acting Operations Manager of Urban One Philadelphia. “Rickey

Smiley, DL Hughley will still bring the fun and laughter to WRNB HD-2, and we’re adding Love R&B with Al B Sure weeknights, giving Philly a complete young adult R&B listening experience they can enjoy 24/7!”

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 60 broadcast stations (including HD and low power television stations) in 14 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company’s growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company’s multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV, is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

