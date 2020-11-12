Country Cookin’s Saudia Shuler Rushed To Hospital [Video]

Philly’s own Saudia Shuler has recently been checked into a hospital after a few days of bedside. Country Cookin’s owner has recently uploaded a video asking everyone to “pray for auntie”.

Two days prior Saudia Shuler made a video in her bed saying “When God say sit down, he mean sat down”. Shuler also confirmed that she does not have COVID-19.

We pray for Philly’s favorite auntie Saudia Shuler to have a speedy recovery! More news to come as the story develops.

