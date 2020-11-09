The Notorious B.I.G. Posthumously Inducted Into RRHOF

The Notorious B.I.G. posthumously joins the pantheon of rappers inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. On Saturday, a prerecorded ceremony finally aired on HBO to honor this year’s inductees, who also included Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers and Depeche Mode. Biggie’s son, C.J., and daughter, T’yanna, accepted the honor on their father’s behalf. The duo talked about their father’s accomplishments and called him a revolutionary for his “dedication to Black music.” B.I.G., who was infamously shot and killed in 1997, now joins a short list of rappers who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the years including Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-D.M.C., Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A, and Tupac Shakur.

(Source-Variety)

