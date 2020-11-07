WellConnected 11.02.20 – Socially Distant Holiday Family Events

This week on Well Connected, Where We Talk Trends, Mina SayWhat and Style Strategist Bridget Battles talk about fun things to do in Philly with the family that allow you to stay outdoors and avoid being close together indoors during the holiday. With the CoVid numbers starting to go back up around the United States, this is a safe way spend time with the family and not put your loved ones at risk! Listen to Well Connected with Mina SayWhat Mondays around 12:45p on 100.3 RNB Philly.

