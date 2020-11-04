Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He Caped For Donald Trump

Lil Wayne’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Denise Bidot, has broken her silence regarding her relationship status.

The internet slowly sipped their drinks after it was reported that curvacious baddie, Denise Bidot, dumped Lil Wayne after he showed support for Donald Trump and his bootleg “platinum plan.” Now Bidot has broken her silence on the matter and is claiming that was not the case.

Initially, a “source” reportedly close to the situation claimed, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” and “was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.” Bidot responded to a tweet on Twitter and flat out denied Weezy’s caping for Trump ended their months-long relationship stating, “I did not. This is absolutely false.”

It still looks like it’s a wrap for Weezy and Bidot’s relationship. Before she deleted her Instagram account, which is a big deal for a model, the Puerto Rican and Kuwait baddie shared a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories stating, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough [HEARTBROKEN EMOJI].” They even unfollowed each other on social media, which also this generation’s way of saying IDFWU.

Weezy hasn’t said much since coming out in support of Donald Trump. He did, however, dropped this head*ss tweet, which sounds like a bar from a song he has in the stash.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

Whatever the hell that means, it’s clear Weezy is down in the dumps. That’s what happens when you support Donald Trump.

