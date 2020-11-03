Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s billion-dollar divorce is getting messier. The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that Young is now attempting to subpoena three women she accuses of being Dre’s mistresses in an effort to get the judge to toss out their prenuptial agreement. According to reports, Young is trying to get subpoena depositions from singer Jillian Speer, former model Kili Anderson and Latin Hip Hop artist Crystal Rogers but they’ve all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight it. Dre says the agreement, which was signed in 1996, is still valid, but Young claims he later tore it up in a spontaneous romantic gesture. Therefore, she believes the document doesn’t hold any weight. The couple will now have to wait on a Los Angeles Superior judge to determine whether the prenup is valid and enforceable.

Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants His Alleged Mistresses To Testify was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: