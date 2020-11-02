Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards

BIG Cookie energy is coming to the 2020 American Music Awards.

Deadline reports that Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host this year’s American Music Awards airing live on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on ABC. Speaking about grabbing the honor, Henson stated:

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

In an Instagram post, she added:

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC! #amastnt WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!!”

The awards show will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd and Roddy Rich lead all AMA nominations with eight. Megan Thee Stallion, a first-time nominee, secured five nominations, making her the most nominated female this year. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat are in a six-way tie with four nominations.

K-Pop fanatics can look forward to a performance from BTS who will debut their new single and perform their record-breaking hit “Dynamite.” Dua Lipa is also on the bill, and we are sure there will be plenty of virtual performances to look forward to.

Hosting the AMA’s is one of the many accomplishments Henson can add to her growing list. She is currently developing an Empire spin-off through her own production company. She also became a New York Times best-selling author thanks to her memoir Around the Way Girl, which detailed her determination to make in Hollywood while highlighting her family and friends.

AMA winners are voted entirely by fans, and the voting process is still open when you head here.

