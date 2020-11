LISTEN TO WIN! Don’t miss TRUE TO THE GAME 2, the next installment of the thrilling urban crime series based on the popular books by Teri Woods. Starring Andra Fuller, Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Erica Peeples and Tamar Braxton, get your tickets to TRUE TO THE GAME 2 – in select theaters November 6! Rated R. – A Manny Halley Production.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE

Win FREE Tickets To See ‘True to the Game 2’ [CLICK HERE] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: