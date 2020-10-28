New Jersey Artist Kam DeLa Drops Debut Single ‘Summer’

Kam DeLa drops his debut single ‘Summer‘ on all platforms. The refreshing feel of summer is where this song takes you, alongside an underlining message. What is the message you ask? DeLa embraces the bittersweet changes of a relationship within this summer anthem.

Kam DeLa is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, an accomplished producer and vocalist. Many may know him from the background vocals for Mir Fontane’s hit ‘Space Jam‘ or another summer anthem from Kenif Muse ‘City Girls Summer‘.

The debut single has been a long time coming and now it is here!

Stream Kam DeLa’s Debut Single ‘Summer’ Now!

